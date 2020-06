One (1) new confirmed case, one (1) death, eight (8) recoveries Cumulative Cases: 1358 Total Recoveries: 1122 Total Deaths: 11 Active Cases: 225 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-statistics-14th-june-2020?lang=en

