Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (5), and 11 local cases who are all isolated. – The local cases are all contacts of known confirmed cases. – 213 RDT screening tests and 302 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of […]

Highlights of the situation report – Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (5), and 1...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...