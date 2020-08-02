Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Health Alert, New Lockdown Restrictions, and Commercial Flights

Event: Update on Lockdown Restrictions and Availability of Commercial Flights – On July 21, President Mnangagwa announced new restrictions under Zimbabwe’s lockdown regulations including: implementing a curfew from 6am to 6pm except for essential services. Given the new surge of reported cases of COVID -19 in Zimbabwe, the following types of businesses can only be […]

Event: Update on Lockdown Restrictions and Availability of Commercial Flights – On July 21, President Mnangag...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...