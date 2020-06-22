Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Health Alert and Commercial Flights

Event: Commercial Flights Available – International commercial flight options currently exist in Zimbabwe. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights in Zimbabwe at this […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...