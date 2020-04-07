Coronavius: Sudan – UN: COVID-19 response in Sudan requires coordination so lifesaving aid can continue

Amid the largest global challenge since World War II, 23 UN organizations call on Sudan’s government to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance in Sudan to the most vulnerable people in Sudan, including to contain, test and treat COVID-19. UN and partners reached over 7 million people in need in 2019. We plan to reach […]

