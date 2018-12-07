Alwihda Info
Corporate Social Responsibility: Dangote gets Top 5 Recognition in ‘Most Responsible Business In Africa’ Categ ory


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2018


In recognition of its 2017 Sustainability Report and significant progress in Sustainability Best Practices and Reporting in 2018, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) ([www.Dangote.com](http://www.dangote.com/)) received two awards at the 12th edition of the annual Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), which took place in Lagos Nigeria. Two DIL subsidiaries received the SERAS Sustainability… Read more on […]

In recognition of its 2017 Sustainability Report and signific...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



