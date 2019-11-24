Alwihda Info
Côte d’Ivoire clearly beats Rwanda (60-03) and qualifies for the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Elephants beat the Rwandan Silverbacks (60-03) at the Bingerville Municipal Stadium in the qualifying rounds of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020 ([RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.RugbyAfrique.com)). Côte d’Ivoire’s Elephants will now enter the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020 where they will face Kenya and Morocco in June 2020. In front of their home fans, the […]

