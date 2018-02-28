Alwihda Info
Courtesy call by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Seychelles


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Mars 2018 - 01:10


The President of the Republic, Mr. Danny Faure, welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs Jutta Frasch, at State House this morning. The courtesy call on President Faure forms part of her routine official visit to Seychelles. President Faure expressed his pleasure at welcoming Ambassador Frasch […]

