Covid-19 Sees Growth of eLearning in Africa, just in time for atingi.org

www.atingi.org, a free-to-use eLearning platform, is now available in 54 countries across the continent. Africa’s e-learning market has seen substantial growth due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the use of e-learning applications and platforms surging as schools and universities are forced to deliver lessons virtually, and people use eLearning platforms to improve their skills […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...