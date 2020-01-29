Cubans and Namibians commemorate the Birth of the Apostle

The 167th Anniversary of the Birth of our Apostle and National Hero, José Martí, was commemorated in Namibia with the presence of the Cuban ambassador, Sidenio Acosta, the Venezuelan ambassador, Omar Barretoran, officials of both diplomatic headquarters, Cuban collaborators and members of the Namibia-Cuba Friendship Association and the “Patria” Association of Cuban Residents. The emotional […]

The 167th Anniversary of the Birth of our Apostle and National Hero, José Martí, was commemorat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...