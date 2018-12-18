Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Curtain falls on Conference of the Parties (COP24) in Poland: African Development Bank more resolute than ever to fight against climate change in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The curtain has fallen on [COP24](https://www.cop24afdb.org/en) (www.COP24afdb.org), this year’s global climate summit held in Katowice, Poland. However, negotiations continued throughout the weekend to reach agreement on specific parts of the ‘rulebook’ to be applied from 2020 by the 197 signatories of the [Paris Agreement](https://www.afdb.org/en/cop22/what-is-the-paris-agreement/) (https://bit.ly/2S8gLZH),… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/curtain-falls-on-confe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


