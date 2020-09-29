Cycling – Sponsorship: Africa’s First Ever UCI Worldtour Team on the Hunt for New Title Partner

On Monday evening team principal Douglas Ryder informed all members of our organisation – the UCI WorldTour outfit and UCI Continental team – that NTT ([NTTProCycling.com](http://www.nttprocycling.com/)) will not continue with the team, ending our six-year association. This is of course is very disappointing news but we are committed to fight for our team’s future and […]

On Monday evening team principal Douglas Ryder informed all members of our organisation – the UCI WorldTour outfit an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...