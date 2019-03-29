Cyclone Idai: Immediate help for Mozambique’s livestock and fisheries sectors

The lives and livelihoods of farmers and fishers in the three Southern African countries hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai are under severe threat, with communities in Mozambique bearing a particularly heavy burden. For a country where 80 percent of the population depends on agriculture, keeping animals alive, rehabilitating damaged land and rebooting food production will […]

The lives and livelihoods of farmers and fishers in the three Southern African countries hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...