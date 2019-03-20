Alwihda Info
Cyclone Idai: UN allocates $20 million in emergency funding, as full extent of disaster continues to emerge


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As the full scale of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in South-West Africa continues to be assessed, the UN and humanitarian partners are ramping up the provision of emergency food, shelter, water and health care supplies to hundreds-of-thousands who have been affected across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund ([CERF](https://cerf.un.org/)) […]

