DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


DP World ([http://web.dpworld.com](http://web.dpworld.com/)) said today that it will continue to pursue all legal means to defend its rights as a shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal SA (DCT) in the face of Djibouti’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and respect for commercial contracts. On 9 September the President of Djibouti enacted a […]

