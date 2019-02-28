DR Congo: Ebola Treatment Centre under attack

An Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Ministry of Health was attacked yesterday, Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at around 18h00 in the city of Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nord Kivu province. The assailants set some of the compound’s facilities – as well as vehicles – on […]

