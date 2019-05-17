DR Congo: We cannot scale down while Ebola escalates, says IFRC

The international community must urgently increase its investment in Ebola response efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before the outbreak escalates further, warns the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Despite some successes in containing the outbreak, there has been an alarming increase in new cases in recent weeks. […]

