Dangote, Chevron Nigeria Sign Historic Agreement on Gas Supply

Dangote Fertilizer Limited (www.Dangote.com) has entered into a long-term agreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) for the delivery of Natural Gas from Chevron’s supply portfolio to the fertilizer plant, which is poised to start operations soon. The contract, under the Gas Sale and Aggregation Agreement (GSAA) is part of International Oil Company (IOC)’s gas obligation […]

