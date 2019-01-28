Alwihda Info
Dangote feeds 30,000 IDPs in Zamfara


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019


In yet another massive intervention, the Aliko Dangote Foundation Monday officially launched a major philanthropic programme in Zamfara State, doling out food items running into several millions of naira to support victims of insurgency. The farmers-herders clash and sporadic attacks by cattle rustlers have displaced thousands, many of whom are currently seeking refuge at Maradun […]

