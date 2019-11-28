Dead and injured following attacks on Ebola responders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Two attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed 4 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and injured 5 others. The attacks occurred overnight on a shared living camp in Biakato Mines and an Ebola response coordination office in Mangina. “We are heartbroken that people have died in the line of duty […]

