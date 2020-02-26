Del Re visits Nouakchott: Italy supports security and development in the Sahel

The Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re participated, in Nouakchott, in the first General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance, an organisation that supports the G5 Sahel, of which Italy is a member, in their development efforts. Ms. Del Re also attended the G5 Sahel Summit. “Italy is on your side in tackling the challenges facing you […]

The Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re participated, in Nouakchott, in the first General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance, an organisation that supports the G5 Sahel,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...