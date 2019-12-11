Delport names six debutants for HSBC Cape Town Sevens

Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport confirmed six debutants in his tournament squad of 12 players for the inaugural women’s leg of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, from 13-15 December at Cape Town Stadium. Forwards Rights Mkhari, Buhle Sonamzi, Catha Jacobs, Sizo Solontsi will join backs Meghan Phillips and Liske Lategan for their first ever […]
