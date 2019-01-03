Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): Authorities must reopen media outlets and end crackdown on internet freedom

Following further closures of media outlets and a mounting crackdown on internet and mobile messaging in the wake of elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes Joan Nyanyuki said: “The authorities in the DRC must immediately reopen all media outlets and reinstate […]

