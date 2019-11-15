Democratic Republic of the Congo Accelerates Training of Emergency Medical Units for Use in Epidemics

To efficiently provide treatment to people needing urgent medical care during epidemic situations, the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are this week training inaugural members of the country’s first national emergency medical units for epidemics. The 30 Congolese doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, […]

To efficiently provide treatment to people needing urgent medical care during epidemic situations, the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...