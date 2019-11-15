Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Democratic Republic of the Congo Accelerates Training of Emergency Medical Units for Use in Epidemics


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


To efficiently provide treatment to people needing urgent medical care during epidemic situations, the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are this week training inaugural members of the country’s first national emergency medical units for epidemics. The 30 Congolese doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, […]

To efficiently provide treatment to people needing urgent medical care during epidemic situations, the ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/11/2019

Eliminatoires CAN 2021 : Le Tchad s'incline face à la Namibie à Windhoek

Eliminatoires CAN 2021 : Le Tchad s'incline face à la Namibie à Windhoek

Tchad-Namibie : coup d'envoi du match à Windhoek Tchad-Namibie : coup d'envoi du match à Windhoek 13/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le ministre de l'Environnement réceptionne des oryx et addax à l'Est

14/11/2019

Tchad : l'accord de paix à Miski salué

14/11/2019

Tchad : une mission de contrôle séjourne à Moundou

14/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le ministre de l'Environnement réceptionne des oryx et addax à l'Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa