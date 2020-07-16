Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola cases rise, surpass previous outbreak

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Equateur Province continues to grow, causing major concern as the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners face critical funding gaps. Confirmed cases have now surpassed the total number recorded during the province’s last outbreak in 2018. The latest outbreak, DRC’s 11th, was declared on […]

