Democratic Republic of the Congo: Red Cross calls for “swift and extensive” response to the new Ebola outbreak


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juin 2020


More than 150 trained Red Cross volunteers have been deployed as part of a first wave of response to the latest Ebola outbreak in the Équateur Province, in the western part of Democratic Republic of the Congo. Dr Simon Missiri, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) Regional Director for Africa […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



