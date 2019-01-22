Deputy Minister Manamela to monitor registration at the Northern Cape Institution

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Buti Manamela will visit the Sol Plaatjie University and the Northern Cape Urban TVET College as part of the ongoing assessment of admissions and registrations at institutions of higher learning. The Deputy Minister will also use the opportunity to interact with Student Representatives Councils (SRCs), union […]

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Buti Manamela will visit the Sol Plaatjie University and the North...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...