Deputy Minister Mhaule to pay official visit to India

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will pay an official visit to India from 6-10 January 2019. Deputy Minister Mhaule will be attending the Raisina Dialogue, taking place in New Delhi from 8-10 January 2019. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...