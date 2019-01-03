Deputy Minister Mhaule to pay official visit to India

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Reginah Mhaule, will pay an official visit to India from 6-10 January 2019. Deputy Minister Mhaule will be attending the Raisina Dialogue, taking place in New Delhi from 8-10 January 2019. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level […]

