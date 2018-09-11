Deputy President David Mabuza to brief Parliament on efforts to address Poverty And Inequality

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Wednesday 12 September 2018, update the National Assembly on various strategies and programmes adopted by government to deal with poverty and equality during his oral replies to Parliament, Cape Town. Deputy President Mabuza leads government’s anti-poverty programmes and works with various institutions to develop […]

Deputy President David Mabuza and Leader of Government Business will tomorrow, Wednesday 12 Se...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...