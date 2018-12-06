Deputy President David Mabuza undertakes a consultative working visit to InterGovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan will undertake a regional consultative Working Visit to three member states of the InterGovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as part of the efforts towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan. The Deputy President will visit Nairobi in the […]

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan will undertake a regi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...