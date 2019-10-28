Deputy Secretary Censky leads Trade Mission to West Africa

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky will lead a trade mission to West Africa, October 28-31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products. The mission will be based in Accra, Ghana, and will also include buyer delegations […]

