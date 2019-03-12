Deputy Secretary Sullivan Travels to South Africa and Angola

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will travel to South Africa and Angola from March 12 to 18, 2019. His visit will focus on promoting U.S. trade and investment, as well as advancing peace and security, including with respect to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Throughout the trip, the Deputy Secretary will affirm the […]

