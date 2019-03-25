Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Visit to Angola

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today in Luanda with President João Lourenço and Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto. In these meetings, the Deputy Secretary commended President Lourenço and his government for their efforts to fight corruption and to foster citizen-responsive governance and dialogue. Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Minister Augusto co-chaired the U.S.-Angola […]

