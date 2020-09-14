Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Africa still a prime investment destination, participants affirm at African Development Bank (AfDB) webinar for Asian audiences

Participants at a webinar to present the African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) [African Economic Outlook Supplement](https://www.afdb.org/sites/default/files/documents/publications/afdb20-04_aeo_supplement_full_report_for_web_0705.pdf) (https://bit.ly/33pjJjy) to Asian audiences on Monday have endorsed the report as critical for post-COVID-19 Africa. The supplement revises the growth projections… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/despite-covid19-pandemic-africa-still-a-prim...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...