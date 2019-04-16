Detained refugees in Libya moved to safety in second UNHCR relocation

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today relocated another 150 refugees who were detained in the Abu Selim detention centre in south Tripoli to UNHCR’s Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in the centre of Libya’s capital, safe from hostilities. The Abu Selim detention centre is one of several in Libya that has been impacted by hostilities […]

