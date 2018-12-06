Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Digital pan-African platform aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to support young entrepreneurs launched for West and North Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Accenture announced the launch of YAS! (Youth for Africa and Sustainable Development Goals) ([www.YASDG.com](http://www.yasdg.com/)), a pan-African entrepreneurship portal-platform with a two-day programme in Lagos. The Portal-Platform addresses four main pillars of the entrepreneurship ecosystem: Information, Mentorship, Funding and Network. “Africa’s… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/digital-panafrican-platform-aligned-with-sust...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


