Director-General Azevêdo pledges support for Africa’s continued economic integration

Addressing the African Group of WTO members in Geneva on 3 June, Director-General Roberto Azevêdo stressed his commitment to supporting Africa’s continued economic integration, through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and through the WTO, in order to further fuel the continent’s growth and development. He congratulated the group on the recent entry into […]

