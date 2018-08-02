Director-General condemns the attack that claimed the lives of three Russian journalists Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko in Central AfricanRepublic

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, today condemned the murders of three Russian journalists, freelance war reporter Orkhan Dzhemal, documentary filmmaker Alexander Rastorguyev and cameraman Kirill Radchenko, on 30 July outside the town of Sibut in Central African Republic. “I condemn this horrific attack that claimed the lives of journalists Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev, and… […]

