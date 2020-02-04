Disasters displace more people than conflict and violence

As climate change intensifies, extreme weather events, such as floods, storms, bushfires and heatwaves are forcing millions from their homes each year. In 2018, disasters displaced 17.2 million people from their homes, 90 per cent fled weather and climate-related hazards. There were 1,600 recorded disaster events over the course of 2018 but the real number […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...