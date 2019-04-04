Dispatch of the second Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team in Response to the Cyclone Damage in Mozambique

The Government of Japan decided to dispatch the second Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team to Mozambique in response to the damage caused by the recent cyclone. The team will depart for Mozambique on April 5. The second JDR Medical Team will take over the duties from the first JDR Medical Team and will be […]

The Government of Japan decided to dispatch the second Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team to Mozambique in response to the damage caused by the recent cyclone. The team w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...