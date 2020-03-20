Djibouti joins global action to prevent COVID-19 as first case is confirmed in the country

The Ministry of Health of Djibouti has confirmed the country’s first case of COVID-19. Health authorities reported the patient as a Spanish national who arrived on a military flight and was directly put in quarantine with no contact with the Djiboutian population. Other Spanish military passengers are being quarantined with support from the French military […]

