Dlamini and Barbero sign-on with Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team Qhubeka ASSOS is delighted to announce contract renewals for Nicholas Dlamini and Carlos Barbero. Dlamini, 25, continues his journey with our organisation having made the step up from our Lucca-based Continental team into Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour outfit in 2018, and subsequently firmly establishing himself as a household name. A previous King of the […]

