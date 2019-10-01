Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Dubaï hails chepngetich as standard chartered Dubaï Marathon champion wins world gold


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 1 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Octobre 2019 - 06:49


Dubaï hails chepngetich as standard chartered Dubaï Marathon champion wins world gold. © DR
Dubaï hails chepngetich as standard chartered Dubaï Marathon champion wins world gold. © DR
Dubai, (UAE): Organisers of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon have been quick to congratulate the gold medal winning performance of Ruth Chepngetich at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Just seven months ago, the diminutive Kenyan stamped her name in the history books with a blistering time of 2:17:08 at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon - making her the third fastest woman in history.

And Dubai Event Director Peter Connerton admitted he was delighted to see the 2019 Dubai women’s winner add a World Championship title to her growing number of successes.

“Ruth’s victory in January was yet another milestone in the long list of special times recorded at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on what was just her fourth attempt at the distance” said Connerton.

“Her time underlined not only her unquestionable quality but also the excellent running conditions to be found in Dubai in January. When she won that day, she displayed tremendous speed and ability - in the gruelling conditions in Doha, however, she had to show guts and determination to stay the distance and win in a much slower time.

“She’s a worthy champion and we would be delighted to invite her back to defend her Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon title in 2020.”

Chepngetich’s winning time in Doha was more than 15 minutes slower than her performance in Dubai. But with the well-documented conditions playing havoc with the field, the Kenyan enhanced her credentials by fighting through the heat and humidity to claim her first marathon world title.

“People often assume that the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon is held in hot conditions but in fact it is the complete opposite,” added Connerton. “The January weather conditions in Dubai are highly conducive in extracting quick times from the elites, a fact clearly demonstrated by the consistently fast times set over the flat and benign course.

“This year we again saw two new course records set in the emirate and we are already looking forward to the 21st staging of the event on January 24, 2020.”

Runners looking to register for the 2020 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon can do so by visiting the official website www.dubaimarathon.org.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/09/2019

Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï)

Tchad : " tout est prêt pour accueillir les hôtes" à Abéché (gouverneur du Ouaddaï)

Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby 30/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations d'officiers à des postes de responsabilité par décret

30/09/2019

​Tchad : un conseil des ministres à 900 km de N’Djamena

30/09/2019

Tchad : ministres et gouverneurs conviés à Abéché par le président Déby

30/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l’écroulement d’une mine au Nord aurait fait plus d'une centaine de morts
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/09/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

Mais quelle crédibilité pour les Nations Unies au Kivu ?

L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien L’Etat : une greffe occidentale sur un corps djiboutien 28/09/2019 - Anihay Assa

ANALYSE - 28/09/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

L'accord politique de paix et de réconciliation en RCA et la protection des droits de l'Homme

Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration Réduction des allocations aux réfugiés, AME, regroupement familial… les points susceptibles d’être soulevés concernant la réforme sur l’immigration 19/09/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 19/09/2019 - Les associations combattantes camerounaises de Belgique

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Tribune de la diaspora : "Le dialogue national au Cameroun est une grande messe de Paul Biya et ses alliés politiques"

Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou Participation remarquée du Maroc au Sommet de Ouagadougou 16/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi