Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

#DzAlumni Summit 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The #DzAlumni Summit was a one-day summit that gathered U.S. Embassy Alumni from around Algeria for a full day of speeches, workshops, presentations, and leadership skill trainings. It provided alumni with an opportunity to network with each other, share success stories and lessons learned from the local projects, and brainstorm new ideas for service initiatives. […]

The #DzAlumni Summit was a one-day summit that gathered U.S. Embassy Alumni from around Algeria for a full day of speeches...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Jeudi 8 Août 2019 - 12:01 La conférence #DzAlumni 2019

Jeudi 8 Août 2019 - 11:52 La conférence #DzAlumni 2019

Jeudi 8 Août 2019 - 11:23 La Fédération Ivoirienne de Rugby (FIR) se fixe un nouveau cap et fait appel aux anciens internationaux

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/08/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'ONASA

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'ONASA

Tchad : décès du Sultan et ex-conseiller à la médiature, Ali Abdoulaye Sabre Tchad : décès du Sultan et ex-conseiller à la médiature, Ali Abdoulaye Sabre 07/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination des membres du comité de règlement des différends de l'ARMP

07/08/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination à l'ONASA

07/08/2019

Tchad : le président Déby rend hommage au sultan Ali Abdoulaye Sabre

07/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019