ENGIE to fuel first buses with compressed natural gas in Cote d’Ivoire

The Ivorian Minister of Transport, Mr Amadou Koné, and several government Ministers gathered to launch a ground breaking initiative as part of the country’s commitment to the Paris COP 21 agreement. The Minister unveiled a fleet of buses commissioned by the Société des Transports Abidjanais (SOTRA), supplied by IVECO and fuelled by compressed natural gas. […]

