ERVEBO® Ebola Zaire Vaccine Awarded Prequalification Status by the World Health Organization (WHO)

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD (www.MSD.com) outside the United States and Canada, today announced that ERVEBO [Ebola Zaire Vaccine (rVSVΔ-ZEBOV-GP live)] has been awarded prequalification status by the World Health Organization (WHO). ERVEBO is the first vaccine to be prequalified by the WHO for the prevention of Ebola Virus Disease. WHO prequalification follows the […]

