EU Bank strengthens its leadership team in Egypt with the appointment of Alfredo Abad as new European Investment Bank (EIB) Head of Cairo office

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the bank’s head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abad´s previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will make a significant contribution to reinforcing the effective engagement of the European Investment Bank as a leader financier in Egypt. “The EIB […]
The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the bank’s head of the Cairo office to stre...
The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the bank’s head of the Cairo office to stre...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...