Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

EU-Morocco Association Council, 27/06/2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Association Council will discuss the reinvigoration of relations between the EU and Morocco. In its conclusions of 20 June 2019, the European Council welcomed the renewed impetus given to EU-Morocco relations. The meeting will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini. Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister for Foreign […]

The Association Council will discuss the reinvigoration of relations between the EU and Morocco. In its conclusi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2019

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement 25/06/2019

Populaires
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

ANALYSE

REACTION