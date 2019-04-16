EU NAVFOR Commander meets Key Leaders in Mogadishu

EU NAVFOR Force Headquarters Commander, Rear Admiral Hernández arrived in Mogadishu today, where he met with colleagues of some of the international bodies working in Somalia. The meetings took place at the International Campus and at the UN Compound, near the Mogadishu International Airport. During the Commander’s visit, he met with—amongst others—the representatives of the […]

EU NAVFOR Force Headquarters Commander, Rear Admiral Hernández arrived in Mogadishu today, where he met with c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...