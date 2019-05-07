Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

EU NAVFOR Somalia, Operation Atalanta in the European Union Open Day in Brussels


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta celebrated EU Open day event last week in Brussels. The celebration, held in the European External Action Service- EEAS building, had the participation of all European Union missions and operations. We spoke to many European citizens about countering piracy off the coast of Somalia. During the ceremony, Operation Atalanta also had […]

EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta celebrated EU Open day event last week in Brussels. The celebration, held in the European Ext...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...